Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $655.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.