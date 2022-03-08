Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.39). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 1,552,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

