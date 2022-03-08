Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.93. Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 304.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 44.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after buying an additional 77,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 94,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,743. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Clorox has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

