Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

WPM stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

