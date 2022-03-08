Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $109.33

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.46.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1 EPS for the current year.

