Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target at $1,629.29

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.31) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.48) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.