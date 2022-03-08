Brokerages Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price at $233.00

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

