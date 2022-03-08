Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $11.25

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.84. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.