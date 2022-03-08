Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $394.48

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, reaching $316.74. 5,091,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.02. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $261.79 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

