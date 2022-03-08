Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $15.93

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of VVNT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $16.76.
About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
