Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $15.93

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.