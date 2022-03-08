Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

