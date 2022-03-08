Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 11,397 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

