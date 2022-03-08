Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $517.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

