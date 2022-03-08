Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $213,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

