Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,290 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

