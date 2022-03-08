Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.