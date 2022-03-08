Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 10,126 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 816,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,448. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

