Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.26. The stock had a trading volume of 103,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,070. The firm has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.48.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

