Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.27. 25,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,868. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

