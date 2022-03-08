Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 262,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In related news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
