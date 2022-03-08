C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.40

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.40 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.35), with a volume of 168526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.85 ($0.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

