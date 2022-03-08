Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP David John Isaac Sells 5,091 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WHD stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 1,873,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

