Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,170. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

