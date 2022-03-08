Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,170. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,808,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

