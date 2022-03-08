Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.92

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.92 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 221.65 ($2.90). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 5,250,387 shares trading hands.

CNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.29 ($2.82).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

