California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,569 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RTL. Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Aegis began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.54%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.