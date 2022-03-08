California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ellington Financial worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $999.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 31.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

