California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

