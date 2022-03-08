California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 992 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Aaron’s worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Aaron’s Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.