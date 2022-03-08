California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $1.22 Million Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Several research firms have commented on FIGS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

