Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $218.32. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.04 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.