Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 882 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.