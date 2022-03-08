Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,291 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.