Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

