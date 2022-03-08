Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $26,117,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 514,096 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at about $11,311,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFR opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.