Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Camden National stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 89,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 146,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

