Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Camping World by 9,421.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 1,010.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

