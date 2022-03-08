Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.579 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

