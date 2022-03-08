Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 253,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.