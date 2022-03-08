Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.59 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

