Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $59.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

