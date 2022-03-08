Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.70.

TSE CNQ opened at C$76.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,967,672 shares in the company, valued at C$104,335,807.80. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total transaction of C$163,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,502,227.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

