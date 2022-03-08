Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 609 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $489.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $488.71 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

