Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.50 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

