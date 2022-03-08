Canandaigua National Corp Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $350.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.20 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

