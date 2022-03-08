Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

