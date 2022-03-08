CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$7.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.35. The company has a market cap of C$655.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

