Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CCPPF remained flat at $$2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

