Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44.

