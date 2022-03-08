Captrust Financial Advisors Has $281,000 Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,982,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $577,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

CLR stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

